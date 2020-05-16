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Senate Votes To Continue Warrantless Browsing Surveillance
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19 views • May 16, 2020
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The United States Senate voted to continue warrantless spying on your Internet browsing history. David Zublick unseals the truth in this live breaking news update.
The United States Senate voted to continue warrantless spying on your Internet browsing history. David Zublick unseals the truth in this live breaking news update.
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