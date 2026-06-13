THE DATA CENTER GUESSING GAME IS OVER

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GOING FROM BAD TO WORSE
Substack link for A.I. conversations - https://substack.com/home/post/p-201837327
China Social Credit System - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LEvc9JCbH0E
Doug from Iowa (Fanday2024 - Bitchute) https://www.bitchute.com/video/MRn9GNK2YeLt
Small Modular Reactors https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Small_modular_reactor
REMARQUE88 SUBSTACK https://substack.com/@remarque88moneylessworld
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Mirrored - Remarque88 Channel
BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/
BITCHUTE (Crownuts) https://old.bitchute.com/channel/kN9FVa9ZwGRT/
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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!