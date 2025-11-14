BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
This Was No Innocent Mistake
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
116 views • 21 hours ago

BBC’s Bombshell Blunder

* This wasn’t criticism; it was deception.

* They wouldn’t be apologizing if they hadn’t been caught.

* Hey anti-Trumpers — if DJT is as bad as everybody tells you, why to they have to make up stuff?


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | The Five (14 November 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6385115628112

Keywords
false flagdeceptiondeep statepolice stategreg gutfeldbbcdonald trumpconspiracycoupinside joblegacy mediapipe bombset-upanti-trumpersentrapmentjanuary 6january 6thjan 6thjan 6insurrection dayj6fedsurrection
