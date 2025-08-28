Israeli Air Force struck Syrian military targets located in the suburbs of Damascus

The Israeli Air Force struck a number of Syrian military targets located in the suburbs of Damascus:

▪️Military base near Jabal al-Mane.

▪️Military base in the Al-Kiswa area.

▪️Headquarters of the 10th Division in Katana.

Also, the IDF sent a third troop convoy of the day to the rural area of Quneitra province, near the village of Al-Nasiriya. Earlier in the day, Israeli convoys were spotted near Beit Jinn and south of the Great Nasiriya Dam, where a Russian Armed Forces outpost was previously located.