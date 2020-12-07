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True Freedom - is LOVING NOW
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15 views • December 07, 2020
True freedom means being able to detach from our thoughts, and become present in the now. As Eckhart Tolle will say, the ability to feel one's inner energy field, to let go of our thinking, and realize that the past happened in the present, now is the present moment, and the future will only happen in the present moment.
Detach from frenetic energy and lower anxiety.
#eckharttolle #powerofnow #lovenow
htttp://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Detach from frenetic energy and lower anxiety.
#eckharttolle #powerofnow #lovenow
htttp://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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