TRUNEWS HEADLINES WITH KERRY KINSEY - FEBRUARY 12, 2021 (MIRROR)

Feb 12, 2021Courtesy of TruNewsDr. Sherri Tenpenny says, “'If you take the vaccine; coronavirus will eventually show up and it’s going to start killing people.” She says, “Some people will die from the vaccine directly; others will get autoimmune diseases 42 days to a year out.”Alex Berenson says, “A 37-year-old doctor in Memphis died Monday of an immune response after receiving the Covid vaccine.” It now appears health authorities want to whitewash the death as somehow being related to the virus rather than the vaccine- EVEN THOUGH HE NEVER TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID.’David Knight says India wants more Pfizer testing of its vaccine, so Pfizer leaves the country. Dr. Carrie Madej says the signature of God is found in our DNA, maybe that’s why she’s so against what many are calling gene therapy.On ‘Corona Crazy,’ a Texas mom tackles a man accused of peeking in her daughter’s bedroom.