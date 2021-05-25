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Ubiquitous Assimilation
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60 views • May 25, 2021
We discuss ubiquitous assimilation, how people are taken in by narratives which diminish their capacity to critically think for themselves. We look at practices and methods for deprogramming one's self from the factional ideological possession that we have all been exposed to, through media, education, and culture.
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=================================================
Follow us or connect with us on:
Website: http://phenomenosophy.com
Telegram: https://t.me/phenomenosophy
Minds: https://minds.com/phenomenosophy
Facebook: https://facebook.com/phenomenosophy
MeWe: https://pax.io/mewe
Locals: https://phenomenosophy.locals.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/phenomenosophy
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/phenomenosophy
Gab: https://gab.com/Phenomenosophy
Rumble: https://pax.io/rumble
BitChute: https://pax.io/bitchute
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@phenomenosophy
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