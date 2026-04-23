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2026 Nebraska Primary Ballot Guide Senate Governor and Congressional Candidates
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
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Nebraska 2026 Primary Election: Key Candidates for Senate, Governor, and Congress. Discover who is running in the May 12 primary and what it means for the state.


This overview covers major races including U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state, and all three U.S. House districts, plus nonpartisan contests for the Nebraska Legislature, State Board of Education, and University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Get clear details on incumbents, challengers, and ballot structure in Nebraska's strongly Republican landscape.


Like this video if you found it helpful, share with fellow Nebraska voters, subscribe for more election updates, and comment with your district or top race of interest.


See the 2026 Nebraska Primary Voter Guide at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/2026-nebraska-primary-ballot-guide


#Nebraska2026 #PrimaryElection #NebraskaPolitics #Election2026 #NebGov

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