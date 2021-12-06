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Crazy Covid Conspiracy Coincidences, OR Not So Crazy
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32 views • December 06, 2021
THE INSIDE VOODOO OF THE OMICRON FEAR CAMPAIGN
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/the-inside-voodoo-of-the-omicron-fear-campaign/
The latest from Greg Reese gets into the motivations behind the naming and the hype of the COVID variants, as well as the sinister messages embedded in the anagrams and in the reverse speech of the variant names.
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/the-inside-voodoo-of-the-omicron-fear-campaign/
The latest from Greg Reese gets into the motivations behind the naming and the hype of the COVID variants, as well as the sinister messages embedded in the anagrams and in the reverse speech of the variant names.
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