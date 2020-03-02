© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Video 9) Silent Epidemic; The Untold Story of Vaccines - Movie - directed by Gary Null
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • March 02, 2020
Silent Epidemic, by award-winning film director Gary Null, is the first documentary to investigate thoroughly the true medical record and the historical evidence about vaccine marvels. It can be viewed alongside Vaxxed full and Vaxxed 2 (Trailer) and Dr Robert Whittaker in videos 10, 11 and 12 on this channel.See also Brighteon channel 'Vaccines and Vaccination'
https://www.brighteon.com/browse/channels/evanesenceofgood
Conventional medicine has heralded the invention of vaccines as a miracle of modern science. It claims that vaccines have been proven to prevent and eradicate infectious diseases. We are told that vaccines are safe and effective, and that "herd immunity" can be achieved if a high percentage of a population is vaccinated. However, does the science support these claims and what are the untold consequences?
see also World Health Organisation corruption https://www.brighteon.com/3dec332d-fd96-4654-a72f-55b702bd9262
https://www.brighteon.com/browse/channels/evanesenceofgood
Conventional medicine has heralded the invention of vaccines as a miracle of modern science. It claims that vaccines have been proven to prevent and eradicate infectious diseases. We are told that vaccines are safe and effective, and that "herd immunity" can be achieved if a high percentage of a population is vaccinated. However, does the science support these claims and what are the untold consequences?
see also World Health Organisation corruption https://www.brighteon.com/3dec332d-fd96-4654-a72f-55b702bd9262
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.