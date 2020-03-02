BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

(Video 9) Silent Epidemic; The Untold Story of Vaccines - Movie - directed by Gary Null
DavidWJones
DavidWJones
79 followers
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • March 02, 2020
Silent Epidemic, by award-winning film director Gary Null, is the first documentary to investigate thoroughly the true medical record and the historical evidence about vaccine marvels. It can be viewed alongside Vaxxed full and Vaxxed 2 (Trailer) and Dr Robert Whittaker in videos 10, 11 and 12 on this channel.See also Brighteon channel 'Vaccines and Vaccination'
https://www.brighteon.com/browse/channels/evanesenceofgood

Conventional medicine has heralded the invention of vaccines as a miracle of modern science. It claims that vaccines have been proven to prevent and eradicate infectious diseases. We are told that vaccines are safe and effective, and that "herd immunity" can be achieved if a high percentage of a population is vaccinated. However, does the science support these claims and what are the untold consequences?

see also World Health Organisation corruption https://www.brighteon.com/3dec332d-fd96-4654-a72f-55b702bd9262
Keywords
vaccinescrony capitalismvaccine cocktails with animal and human dna
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
CDC’s own contractor flagged a flood of COVID-19 vaccine injury reports as the agency called the shots ‘reassuring’

CDC’s own contractor flagged a flood of COVID-19 vaccine injury reports as the agency called the shots ‘reassuring’

Cassie B.
Citicoline Supplement Linked to Memory Gains in Healthy Older Adults, Study Finds

Citicoline Supplement Linked to Memory Gains in Healthy Older Adults, Study Finds

Coco Somers
Lifestyle Changes Associated with Lower Chronic Disease Risk Than Metformin in 21-Year Prediabetes Study

Lifestyle Changes Associated with Lower Chronic Disease Risk Than Metformin in 21-Year Prediabetes Study

Petra Stone
Rebounding: A Mini-Trampoline Workout to Build Balance and Strength

Rebounding: A Mini-Trampoline Workout to Build Balance and Strength

Petra Stone
Drug war heats up in Columbia, leaving four dead, including a baby

Drug war heats up in Columbia, leaving four dead, including a baby

Lance D Johnson
Experts Cite Cilantro as Potential Blood Sugar Tool; Research Ongoing

Experts Cite Cilantro as Potential Blood Sugar Tool; Research Ongoing

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy