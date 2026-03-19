John Ruddick (NSW MLC) urges the Federal Government to immediately end Russian oil sanctions – in an address to the NSW Parliament!

⛽️Deputy of NSW, Australia John Ruddick in an address to the parliament:

"Immediately lift the sanctions against Russian oil!"

@AussieCossack

Adding:

❗️Russian state Duma MP General Andrei Gurulev responds to John Ruddick's speech to the NSW Parliament:

"Australia is starting to wake up.

Australian MP John Ruddick straight-up said: sanctions on Russian oil need to be lifted immediately. And not in some backroom whisper — he said it from the parliamentary podium.

This is no longer fringe talk. This is a signal. When even on the other side of the world people start saying the obvious out loud, it means reality is finally breaking through any political narrative.

The sanctions didn’t just hit Russia — they hit the ones who imposed them. Their economies, their energy, their ordinary people. And the longer it goes, the harder it is to keep ignoring.

The world is changing. More and more politicians are starting to say openly what they were afraid to even discuss yesterday."

Source: @agurulev

Adding: The heads of the EU will consider the issue of a possible reduction in import duties on Russian fertilizers, at a summit on March 19, the European Commission told Izvestia.

Adding:

Trump posted... and it's a wild one!

Trump says Israel attacked Iran's South Pars Gas Field without US knowledge. Iran retaliated by hitting Qatar's LNG facility, not knowing Qatar wasn't involved.

Trump now threatens to "massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before."

But also says he doesn't want to "because of the long term implications that it will have on the future of Iran."

He's threatening to destroy one of the world's largest gas fields while blaming Iran for not knowing things they couldn't have known.

ℹ️Keep in mind that Axios reported that the Israeli strike on the gas field was coordinated with the Trump administration.

Here is Trump's post:

Israel, out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East, has violently lashed out at a major facility known as South Pars Gas Field in Iran. A relatively small section of the whole has been hit. The United States knew nothing about this particular attack, and the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen. Unfortunately, Iran did not know this, or any of the pertinent facts pertaining to the South Pars attack, and unjustifiably and unfairly attacked a portion of Qatar’s LNG Gas facility. NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field unless Iran unwisely decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar - In which instance the United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before. I do not want to authorize this level of violence and destruction because of the long term implications that it will have on the future of Iran, but if Qatar’s LNG is again attacked, I will not hesitate to do so. Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

Mar 18, 2026, Last night

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116253388303392718









@DD Geopolitics