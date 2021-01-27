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Update on the lockdown situation in Europe, Africa and Australia
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60 views • January 27, 2021
Prominent activists and freedom fighters against corona restrictions have done a report on the situation in their respective countries regarding the lockdown and how police and governments target protesters.
Among the presenters are WFA members Mads Palsvig, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Maneka Helleberg, Dr Sanna Ehdin, Senta Depuydt and Nigel Utton.
http://www.worldfreedomalliance.org
Follow WFA on Telegram: https://t.me/wfaorg
Among the presenters are WFA members Mads Palsvig, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Maneka Helleberg, Dr Sanna Ehdin, Senta Depuydt and Nigel Utton.
http://www.worldfreedomalliance.org
Follow WFA on Telegram: https://t.me/wfaorg
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