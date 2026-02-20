Newly released Epstein files are raising fresh concerns after documents and emails referenced inquiries about plants linked to scopolamine — a powerful compound sometimes called “devil’s breath.” Reports indicate the substance is known to impair memory, decision-making, and cognitive control, with symptoms including confusion, hallucinations, extreme suggestibility, and memory loss.

According to document summaries and victim statements cited in recent reports, some alleged symptoms described in testimony appear consistent with the known neurological effects of scopolamine exposure. Medical literature notes that high doses of the compound can disrupt the central nervous system, potentially causing disorientation, amnesia, paralysis, and severe psychological impairment.

Emails from 2014–2015 reportedly show Epstein asking about angel’s trumpet plants and receiving material explaining the drug’s effects, prompting renewed scrutiny about his awareness of such substances. While scopolamine has legitimate medical uses in controlled settings, its misuse has long been associated with cases involving memory gaps and reduced autonomy.

