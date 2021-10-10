© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ΠΡΟΣΕΥΧΗΣΟΥ ΒΑΘΙΑ ΕΣΤΩ ΚΑΙ ΓΙΑ 5 ΛΕΠΤΑ
Follow
0
Share
Report
66 views • October 10, 2021
Σε αυτό το σπάνιο βιντεο, ο π. Gheorghe Calciu μας δίνει πολύτιμες λεπτομέρειες σχετικά με την Καρδιακή Προσευχή, τους καρπούς αυτής της προσευχής και τα σημάδια της πλάνης. Ο πατέρας Gheorghe Calciu-Dumitreasa (1925–2006) πέρασε συνολικά 21 χρόνια στη φυλακή επειδή ήταν ορθόδοξος χριστιανός και διότι ασκησε την κριτική του για το εγκληματικό κομμουνιστικό καθεστώς του Τσαουσέσκου στη Ρουμανία.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.