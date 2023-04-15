My Sheep Know My Voice Shabbat Study
Shabbat Shalom, Today's Study is:
My Sheep know My Voice
Get your highlighters, and pen, or pencil, and paper. You may want to take notes for this topic.
[7] Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. [8] For everyone who asks receives, and the one who seeks finds, and to the one who knocks it will be opened. (Matthew 7:7-8 [ESV2011]
We will be at Fellowship today, which is at 2:30PM EST
For more information got to kmsr1700am.com
