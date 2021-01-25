UK: Police break up illegal rave attended by hundreds in London

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Mandatory Credit: London Metropolitan Police
London's Metropolitan Police broke up an illegal rave in Hackney railway arch, East London, on Saturday night.
Images released by the police show officers storming the location and dispersing revellers. The rave was attended by about 300 people with police issuing more than £15,000 (16,856 EUR; 20,522 USD) in fines. No arrests were reported.
The current nationwide tyrannical lockdown forbids any social mixing between households and allows people to leave home only for limited reasons.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RvQ8ABUauRU
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