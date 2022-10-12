https://gnews.org/articles/t53492621
10/11/2022 China’s COVID cases jump ahead of the key 20th National Congress. As officials are under pressure to secure the crucial event, more stringent measures have been imposed to stop residents from entering the Capital.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.