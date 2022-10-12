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https://gnews.org/articles/t53492621
10/11/2022 China’s COVID cases jump ahead of the key 20th National Congress. As officials are under pressure to secure the crucial event, more stringent measures have been imposed to stop residents from entering the Capital.