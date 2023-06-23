Parents Protested Dr. Fauci’s Misinformation about MMR Vaccines in 2019 | Ep. 93









Are you just finding out about the health freedom movement since COVID? Did you know that people and parents have been in this battle for years already? Faithful Freedom host Teryn Gregson, has also been blown away since she entered the movement in late 2021. She welcomes We The Patriots USA friend, Alexandra Ponsica, mother of four, to detail the fight that began for her almost a decade ago when her twin boys were diagnosed with autism. Her fight intensified years later when she had two healthy unvaccinated babies, culminating in Washington, D.C., in 2019 for an Anthony Fauci protest. Hear how she helped win back exemptions in New Jersey and is now opening the doors of her own Spell-to-Communicate resource center, after one heartbreaking day in an ambulance with her son.

The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!Show more





www.seemespeaks2c.com





FREE MMR Vaccine Resource Guide! Subscribe to Teryn’s bi-weekly resource newsletter, with data, stats our latest episodes and more and receive your FREE MMR and HPV Vaccine Resource Guides. (Devotionals and recipes coming soon!) https://teryngregson.com/newsletter





Ep 67 - SPELLERS with JB & Jamie Handley: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/jb-handley-ep-67/





Watch us on Red Voice Media: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/shows/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/





Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/





Subscribe to listen to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Rumble: https://rumble.com/WeThePatriotsUSA





Show less

CSID: e8897696c2e2bc77









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co