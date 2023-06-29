This Glenn Beck Museum Tour Will RED-PILL Your Leftist Friends Ep 285

Glenn Beck





June 29, 2023





The far Left would love nothing more than for America to forget its own history. But it's not just the good that needs preserving. We also must remember our darkest mistakes so we NEVER repeat them. Over the past few years, we've seen the rise of an "expert class" of elites who insist THEY know best and the rest of us should shut up and OBEY. But we've seen this before. On this episode of "Glenn TV," Glenn exposes that dark history with the artifacts that prove it. It's all part of the most disturbing section of his traveling museum, "Blueprints of Liberty — The American Journey Experience with Glenn Beck." Called the "Red Pill Room," it documents real dangers of progressivism and eugenics. Glenn tells the true stories behind disturbing artifacts — documents signed by Adolf Hitler and Nazi "doctor" Josef Mengele that authorized "mercy" killings, a briefcase of papers from the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court case, which allowed abortion to thrive, postcards referring to lynchings as "barbecues," and one of the most twisted movies ever made, "The Black Stork." These evil ideas, Glenn warns, haven't gone away. They're just called by a new name. But even in all this darkness, there is still hope, as long as we remember what REAL truth is.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5GN886Zduqs



