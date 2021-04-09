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EMERGENCY BROADCAST - Mitchell Gerber, Investigative Journalist in Vietnam
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171 views • April 09, 2021
"There is a level of admiration I actually have for China, Ahh, because their basic dictatorship is allowing them to actually turn their economy around on a dime."
Justin Trudeau
To some, hearing this may not mean much, but after listening to what Human Rights Activist Mitchell Gerber had to say, we as Canadians need to take heed.
Mitchell Gerber was introduced to the TCN.video audience a couple of weeks ago on the Simone Jennifer Smith LIVE show. After hearing what he initially shared, and after hearing about the most recent lockdown, I thought it pertinent to have him come on to speak to what he has experienced, and why Canadians need to pay attention to the direction that our government is going.
Mitchell shared with us the horrors of government-sanctioned Human Organ Harvesting, and why for over 20 years, he has been fighting the good fight and exposing the atrocities to the world.
During our discussion, he provides video proof of what has been occurring in China, with the primary victims being Falun Gong practitioners. A second major group that has been identified are the Uyghur Muslims, as well as Tibetan Buddhists and some Christian Groups.
For the CCP, removing and selling organs from prisoners of consciousness is huge business, and we as Canadians have to be mindful that our Prime Minister seems to be so fond of the way they are able to turn their economy around on a dime.
Justin Trudeau
To some, hearing this may not mean much, but after listening to what Human Rights Activist Mitchell Gerber had to say, we as Canadians need to take heed.
Mitchell Gerber was introduced to the TCN.video audience a couple of weeks ago on the Simone Jennifer Smith LIVE show. After hearing what he initially shared, and after hearing about the most recent lockdown, I thought it pertinent to have him come on to speak to what he has experienced, and why Canadians need to pay attention to the direction that our government is going.
Mitchell shared with us the horrors of government-sanctioned Human Organ Harvesting, and why for over 20 years, he has been fighting the good fight and exposing the atrocities to the world.
During our discussion, he provides video proof of what has been occurring in China, with the primary victims being Falun Gong practitioners. A second major group that has been identified are the Uyghur Muslims, as well as Tibetan Buddhists and some Christian Groups.
For the CCP, removing and selling organs from prisoners of consciousness is huge business, and we as Canadians have to be mindful that our Prime Minister seems to be so fond of the way they are able to turn their economy around on a dime.
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