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EMF SPIKES WITH AUDIO
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938 views • March 15, 2022
Forgot to mention during the video, all phones were in airplane mode the entire time.
Go Check-Out the Recent SGT Report:
KILL GRID: THE VAX, 5G & SMART PHONES ARE INEXTRICABLY LINKED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MdWbmEZVM7d5/
Shared from and subscribe to:
FireMedic8
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/firemedic8
Go Check-Out the Recent SGT Report:
KILL GRID: THE VAX, 5G & SMART PHONES ARE INEXTRICABLY LINKED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MdWbmEZVM7d5/
Shared from and subscribe to:
FireMedic8
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/firemedic8
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