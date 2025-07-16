Installing a Massive Insulator String

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You've seen them hanging from power towers, but have you ever wondered how those massive glass insulator strings are installed? This is the complete, heart-stopping process from start to finish. YouTube channel https://youtu.be/OWo9Dc0bzQs
Join this incredible team of high-voltage linemen as they perform one of the most dangerous and skillful jobs on the power grid. This stunning footage captures the entire operation: from a lineman being hoisted onto the insulator string hundreds of feet in the air, to the breathtaking moment he's pulled across the high-tension wires, and the final, meticulous process of securing the entire assembly to the transmission tower.
This isn't just a job; it's a high-stakes ballet of courage, precision engineering, and flawless teamwork. Witness the skill and bravery of the unsung heroes who keep our world powered.
