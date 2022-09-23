Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Every Coffee Drinker is a Drug Addict - Part 1 of 2
54 views
channel image
ImproveYourLife Norbert Heuser
Published 2 months ago |

Not as toxic as maybe LSD, Crack or Fentanyl. But it is addictive and that is the hallmark of a drug. Coffee is a drug and everyone nods it off, nobody cares. On this day we will discuss why this is the case.

Keywords
addictioncoffeeside effectsdrug

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket