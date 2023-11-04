MC Jabber - U Can't Jab This

https://honkfm.com/162/mc-jabber-u-cant-jab-this



Lyrics:

My, my, my,

My-ocarditis hits you so hard

Makes me say "Oh, my Lord"

Thank you for protecting me

With a mind to rhyme and a good heart beat"

It feels good when the vaxxed are down

For a minor flu from the Wuhan town

And I know... it sucks

but this heart beat, you can't touch

I told you, vaxboy (You can't jab this)

Yeah, that's how I'm livin', and you know (you can't jab this)

Look at my veins, man (you can't jab this)

Yo, let me boost these funky lyrics (you can't jab this)

Fresh new shots, and tests

You gotta boost up, now you gonna collapse

So, fall outta your seat

And be a dead man with no heart beat

While I'm rollin', hold on

Pump a little bit and let 'em you're not gone

Like that, like that

Heart in remission, so fall on back

Let 'em know, the clots too bad

That's why I'm a man, uh,

Yo, I told you (you can't jab this)

Why you layin' there, man? (You can't jab this)

Now, pay the toll, death's in, fucker (you can't jab this) (1/2)

(2/2)

Give me a point or reason

dumbfounded, that's where I'm leavin' 'em now

they wish

They talk about a booster, they talkin' about a fifth

that's right, chest tight,

Jabbies are sweatin' so pass them a wipe

or warfarin, they won't learn

What's it gonna take in the 20s to churn

your hearts? Legit

Keep your blood pure or you might as well quit

That's word because ya know...

You can't jab this [3x]

Jabbie down!

Stop! Jabber time!

Go with the flow, it is said

but if you boost up then you probably are dead

So stay brave, don't be scared

Tell 'em all no, middle fingers in the air

Blood is pure, you're a winner

Jab with this and you need blood thinners

move, skip that vax

Not for a minute, I'll never do the jab, jab, jab, jab

Yeah... (you can't jab this)

Look, man (you can't jab this)

Basically, I'm just not gonna take it(you can't jab this)

Ugh, I know, I know

Jabbie down!

Stop! Jabber time!

You can't jab this [4x]

Jabbie down!

Stop! Jabber time!

Every time I see them

The jabbie's chests are tight

They drop on the floor and like magic, I'm alive

Now why would I ever stop doing this?

When others take their boosters, collapse and twitch

They fooled all of the world, but not this pure blood guy

It's "Hurry get boosted, take another, more boosters"

grab your chest and then you die

You can't jab this [3x]

(Yeah) You can't jab this

(I told you) You can't jab this

(Too right) You can't jab this

(Yeah, you're outta here) You can't jab this