MC Jabber - U Can't Jab This

Lyrics:
My, my, my,
My-ocarditis hits you so hard
Makes me say "Oh, my Lord"
Thank you for protecting me
With a mind to rhyme and a good heart beat"
It feels good when the vaxxed are down
For a minor flu from the Wuhan town
And I know... it sucks
but this heart beat, you can't touch
I told you, vaxboy (You can't jab this)
Yeah, that's how I'm livin', and you know (you can't jab this)
Look at my veins, man (you can't jab this)
Yo, let me boost these funky lyrics (you can't jab this)
Fresh new shots, and tests
You gotta boost up, now you gonna collapse
So, fall outta your seat
And be a dead man with no heart beat
While I'm rollin', hold on
Pump a little bit and let 'em you're not gone
Like that, like that
Heart in remission, so fall on back
Let 'em know, the clots too bad
That's why I'm a man, uh,
Yo, I told you (you can't jab this)
Why you layin' there, man? (You can't jab this)
Now, pay the toll, death's in, fucker (you can't jab this) (1/2)
(2/2)
Give me a point or reason
dumbfounded, that's where I'm leavin' 'em now
they wish
They talk about a booster, they talkin' about a fifth
that's right, chest tight,
Jabbies are sweatin' so pass them a wipe
or warfarin, they won't learn
What's it gonna take in the 20s to churn
your hearts? Legit
Keep your blood pure or you might as well quit
That's word because ya know...
You can't jab this [3x]
Jabbie down!
Stop! Jabber time!
Go with the flow, it is said
but if you boost up then you probably are dead
So stay brave, don't be scared
Tell 'em all no, middle fingers in the air
Blood is pure, you're a winner
Jab with this and you need blood thinners
move, skip that vax
Not for a minute, I'll never do the jab, jab, jab, jab
Yeah... (you can't jab this)
Look, man (you can't jab this)
Basically, I'm just not gonna take it(you can't jab this)
Ugh, I know, I know
Jabbie down!
Stop! Jabber time!
You can't jab this [4x]
Jabbie down!
Stop! Jabber time!
Every time I see them
The jabbie's chests are tight
They drop on the floor and like magic, I'm alive
Now why would I ever stop doing this?
When others take their boosters, collapse and twitch
They fooled all of the world, but not this pure blood guy
It's "Hurry get boosted, take another, more boosters"
grab your chest and then you die
You can't jab this [3x]
(Yeah) You can't jab this
(I told you) You can't jab this
(Too right) You can't jab this
(Yeah, you're outta here) You can't jab this
