Prophecy 49 Excerpts. YAH Warns "Beware America, for the next World War III will be the beginning of the end for you and many other nations shall fall when you do.." "Beware, of the false messiah's"

this is a mirrored video

Excerpts from YAH'S Amightywind Prophecy 49 "Beware! You Are Like Sheep Being Led To The Slaughter!"

given to Prophet Elisheva EliyahuThis prophecy was given to the first day of Sukkot

(starts on the evening of October 2, 2001)

please visit

https://amightywind.com/home.html



And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:

https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred

You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:

https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html

Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.

You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-443994 ​

You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!

If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw

In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc

To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva

https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme



See all Prophecies here

https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html





Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY:

https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html



Soon an antichrist Superchurch with Mandatory Worship Mark 666 of the beast:

https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html



The False Blue Beam Rapture Mocks The True Holy Rapture

https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html