🔧 The "Automatic Transmission" Analogy Mike starts by comparing the current geopolitical state to an automatic transmission — full of many moving parts. This metaphor means: Everything is interconnected. Events are happening simultaneously and quickly. It's too complex for most people to see the whole system working. 🧠 “23D or 24D Chess” He refers to "23D/24D chess" — a popular phrase used sarcastically or critically to imply there are ultra-complex strategic moves being played behind the scenes by world leaders, intelligence agencies, and shadow governments. In Mike’s view, this isn’t just politics — it's engineered chaos. 🔥 War Between Israel & Iran Mike dives into current (or recently reported) events: Iran claims to have shot down a third Israeli F-35 and captured pilots. Russia and China condemn Israeli strikes, calling it a violation of sovereignty. He cites Putin’s statement about this being a "New World Order" trigger for World War III. Israeli airstrikes reportedly targeted nuclear sites and eliminated key Iranian leaders. Iran responded with missile strikes, raising the stakes to full-scale war. Mike doesn't fully trust any side — he openly says everyone lies (Israel, Iran, media) — and encourages skepticism. 🔁 “Mike in the Night Flowchart” He refers to a humorous but serious framework he’s used before: Start with climate change If that doesn’t panic the public enough, switch to pandemic If that fades, go back to climate, then to proxy war Then escalate to hot war This is his way of illustrating how governments and globalists rotate through fear mechanisms to maintain control. 🇮🇷 Regime Change in Iran? He talks about reports that Israeli strikes may have: Killed top Iranian military figures Severely damaged nuclear sites Sparked serious talks about regime change He highlights how this war could destabilize the region and drag in other powers like the U.S., Hezbollah, and even involve Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who also condemned Israel. 🛑 The U.S. and Another “Forever War” Mike predicts this conflict — if officially declared as war — could last 12 years, similar to (but shorter than) Afghanistan. Why? He believes Western governments need distractions. War keeps the public divided, scared, and focused away from internal collapse (economy, family breakdown, etc.) 🗓️ Reference to Past Predictions He points out he previously predicted that: The war in Gaza would spread regionally Hezbollah, Iran, Syria would get involved Ukraine war would end by spring/summer 2025 if Trump returned Gaza might become an “overseas American territory” 🧠 What’s the Core Message? The Israel-Iran conflict is being escalated intentionally by elites. Governments (especially Western) are desperate for control and distraction. Media cannot be trusted — it’s all "state media" now, in his words. We’re entering a long, engineered conflict, possibly global, and designed to reshape the world order.