Assault on Ukrainian Positions in the Sumy Direction – More POWs Captured

Swift and coordinated VDV (Vozdushno-Desantnye Voyska, which translates to "Airborne Troops") assault operations are putting constant pressure on Ukrainian defenses near the Sumy axis.

The rapid tempo leaves Ukrainian units unable to regroup or effectively respond.

Another successful advance—and fresh additions to the prisoner exchange fund.

Via: Archangel Spetsnaz (rusich_army)

More video description found later: Destruction and capture of soldiers from the 21st Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by airborne assault troops on the border in Sumy Oblast.