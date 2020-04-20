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Παγκόσμιος Οργανισμός Υγείας: θα μπαίνουμε στα σπίτια, για να παίρνουμε τους ασθενείς του κορωνοϊού
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43 views • April 20, 2020
Απόσπασμα από δελτίο ειδήσεων του FOX News, όπου εμφανίζεται ο επικεφαλής του ΠΟΥ, Michael Ryan, να δηλώνει ότι λόγω της απαγόρευσης της κυκλοφορίας, η μετάδοση του κορωνοϊού δεν γίνεται πλέον στον δρόμο, αλλά μέσα στην οικογένεια, οπότε, θα πρέπει να έρχονται στα σπίτια μας, να εντοπίζουν τους ασθενείς και να τους απομακρύνουν "με ασφαλή και αξιοπρεπή τρόπο"...
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Επισκεφτείτε το μπλογκ Μαντάτα: https://mandataapoekso.blogspot.com/
τη σελίδα "Μαντάτα" στο facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mandata.apoekso
Ακολουθήστε τα Μαντάτα στο twitter: @mandata10
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