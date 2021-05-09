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Sophie Scholl: The Final Days (Full Film)
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217 views • May 09, 2021
This is a true story.
Since the US is increasingly headed toward repeating history; this movie has a powerful message.
Think about the electronic book burning and information censoring, they are carrying out in the US right now.
It has subtitles, but it was very easy to follow.
Since the US is increasingly headed toward repeating history; this movie has a powerful message.
Think about the electronic book burning and information censoring, they are carrying out in the US right now.
It has subtitles, but it was very easy to follow.
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