If Biden's 'mental acuity' fails him Americans are lucky as Kamala has 'this in spades'

Sky News host Cory Bernardi says if President Joe Biden's “mental acuity" fails him, if it has not already, Americans are lucky because “Kamala has this in spades”.
Vice President Kamala Harris recently made a trip to the Philippines and was filmed awkwardly greeting fishermen as they passed by.
"She is a very special leader ... the gift that just keeps on giving at least to this show," Mr Bernardi said.
