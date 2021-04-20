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Andy's Thoughts - Video 8
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80 views • April 20, 2021
This episode, we are discussing The Health and Freedom Conference in Tulsa Oklahoma this weekend sponsored by Clay Clark and the Thrive Time Show, We will also discuss what was found and destroyed on the Evergiven ship owned by EverGreen. We will also talk about some information regarding the pandemic.
I have videos from Lynn Wood, Jim Caviezel, a very interesting Turkish News Broadcast, a video from General Flynn, a virologist, and we end with a fun video.
Fair Use Disclaimer:
This video is for educational, satire, or demonstration purposes. The video clip(s) shown within are used under the fair use act. I do not own the video(s). Trademarks are owned by the companies who trademarked them.
Links:
The video General Flynn talked about: https://www.infowars.com/posts/emergency-broadcast-child-smugglers-caught-at-texas-border-scientists-warn-covid-19-is-a-bioweapon/
This is the link to the full Jim Caviezel video form Tulsa: https://t.me/FreeTheWillPatriots/6466
This is the link to the full Lynn Wood video: https://t.me/FreeTheWillPatriots/6535
Follow me on my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/AndysThoughts
If you like what you see, please subscribe to my channel and hit the thumbs up button for the video.
Please leave a comment below.
I have videos from Lynn Wood, Jim Caviezel, a very interesting Turkish News Broadcast, a video from General Flynn, a virologist, and we end with a fun video.
Fair Use Disclaimer:
This video is for educational, satire, or demonstration purposes. The video clip(s) shown within are used under the fair use act. I do not own the video(s). Trademarks are owned by the companies who trademarked them.
Links:
The video General Flynn talked about: https://www.infowars.com/posts/emergency-broadcast-child-smugglers-caught-at-texas-border-scientists-warn-covid-19-is-a-bioweapon/
This is the link to the full Jim Caviezel video form Tulsa: https://t.me/FreeTheWillPatriots/6466
This is the link to the full Lynn Wood video: https://t.me/FreeTheWillPatriots/6535
Follow me on my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/AndysThoughts
If you like what you see, please subscribe to my channel and hit the thumbs up button for the video.
Please leave a comment below.
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