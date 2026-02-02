BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Greyhaven’s Nick Spencer - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 605
Greyhaven’s Nick Spencer - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 605
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
3 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
Premieres 02/05/26, 05:05 PM

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Nick Spencer, guitarist of the progressive metalcore band, Greyhaven, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the “Keep It Quiet Tour” with Fox Lake and Commoner. Greyhaven is currently supporting their newest album, Keep It Quiet.


PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Balaguer Guitars The Woodman BB Electric Guitar - https://balaguerguitars.com/product/beauburchell10th/

Balaguer Guitars The Growler Electric Guitar - https://balaguerguitars.com/product/growler10thanniversary

Ernie Ball Electric Guitar Strings (12–56) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YRr9Zj

Orange Rockerverb 50 Watt Tube Amplifier - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LKzX9Y

Orange PPC412 4×12 Speaker Cabinet - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/raAQ53

Strymon BlueSky Reverb Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/zx6N7r

Electro-Harmonix Epitome Multi-Effect Pedal - https://guitar-center.pxf.io/raAQ5v

Boss DD-20 Giga Delay - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/RG45kN

Maxon Overdrive Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kO70xL

Dunlop Cry Baby Wah Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/e1OKmO

Boss NS-2 Noise Suppressor Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/GKAmvm

Boss TU-3 Chromatic Tuner Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kOka2L

Boss RC-30 Dual Track Looper - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Z6PQZX

Dunlop Tortex Guitar Picks (0.73 mm) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/dObamj


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - December 9, 2025

Location - Cobra Lounge in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH GREYHAVEN:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/greyhavenband

Instagram - https://instagram.com/greyhavenband

TikTok - https://tiktok.com/@greyhavenband

Twitter - https://twitter.com/greyhavenband


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:40 Skip Intro

00:58 Guitars

02:49 Amp & Cabinet

04:35 Pedalboard


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!


Keywords
digital tour busgear masterssolid state recordsgreyhavengreyhaven digital tour busgreyhaven gear mastersgreyhaven geargear greyhavengreyhaven rigrig greyhavengreyhaven interviewgreyhaven bandgreyhaven musicgreyhaven guitaristgreyhaven guitargreyhaven guitar playernick spencer guitaristnick spencer guitarnick spencer guitar playernick spencergreyhaven solid state recordsgreyhaven progressive metalcoregreyhaven metalcore
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:40Skip Intro

00:58Guitars

02:49Amp & Cabinet

04:35Pedalboard

7:02End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The AI Arms Race: The battle between open-source freedom and centralized control

The AI Arms Race: The battle between open-source freedom and centralized control

Belle Carter
George Soros-Funded Network Fuels Anti-ICE Activism, Undermining Border Security and National Sovereignty

George Soros-Funded Network Fuels Anti-ICE Activism, Undermining Border Security and National Sovereignty

Douglas Harrington
Schools closed for sixth straight day across multiple states as cold weather lingers

Schools closed for sixth straight day across multiple states as cold weather lingers

Laura Harris
Unobtainium and Hopium: How China&#8217;s Rare Earth Siege Has Neutered U.S. Military Might

Unobtainium and Hopium: How China’s Rare Earth Siege Has Neutered U.S. Military Might

Mike Adams
The U.S. Censorship Shield Law: A Critical Defense Against Global Speech Restrictions

The U.S. Censorship Shield Law: A Critical Defense Against Global Speech Restrictions

Douglas Harrington
Bitcoin Jesus Behind Bars: A call to arms for financial freedom

Bitcoin Jesus Behind Bars: A call to arms for financial freedom

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy