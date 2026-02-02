Greyhaven’s Nick Spencer - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 605

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Nick Spencer, guitarist of the progressive metalcore band, Greyhaven, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the “Keep It Quiet Tour” with Fox Lake and Commoner. Greyhaven is currently supporting their newest album, Keep It Quiet.





Balaguer Guitars The Woodman BB Electric Guitar - https://balaguerguitars.com/product/beauburchell10th/

Balaguer Guitars The Growler Electric Guitar - https://balaguerguitars.com/product/growler10thanniversary

Ernie Ball Electric Guitar Strings (12–56) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YRr9Zj

Orange Rockerverb 50 Watt Tube Amplifier - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LKzX9Y

Orange PPC412 4×12 Speaker Cabinet - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/raAQ53

Strymon BlueSky Reverb Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/zx6N7r

Electro-Harmonix Epitome Multi-Effect Pedal - https://guitar-center.pxf.io/raAQ5v

Boss DD-20 Giga Delay - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/RG45kN

Maxon Overdrive Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kO70xL

Dunlop Cry Baby Wah Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/e1OKmO

Boss NS-2 Noise Suppressor Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/GKAmvm

Boss TU-3 Chromatic Tuner Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kOka2L

Boss RC-30 Dual Track Looper - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Z6PQZX

Dunlop Tortex Guitar Picks (0.73 mm) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/dObamj





Film Date - December 9, 2025

Location - Cobra Lounge in Chicago, IL





00:00 Introduction

00:40 Skip Intro

00:58 Guitars

02:49 Amp & Cabinet

04:35 Pedalboard





Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.





