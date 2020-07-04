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Coronavirus: Real Death Toll, 5G, Botched Vaccine Experiment & More
Zach Drew Show
Zach Drew Show
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17 views • July 04, 2020
Tune in to find out how this disease may be related to 5G technology, how the outbreak will affect the world economy, and reports of expert analysis, claiming that this virus could be a bio-weapon or even a botched vaccine experiment.

The situation in China with the coronavirus is accelerating rapidly, and China’s disinformation, the propaganda machine is struggling to keep up.

New information is being leaked and it is painting a very grim picture, revealing the true death toll, and the extreme measures the government is taking to try and contain the disease.

RESOURCES
Make sure that you are prepared for whatever may happen, and follow this link to purchase your n95 masks before they disappear: https://amzn.to/36sx7mw

Also, follow this link if you’d like to read the amazing book “The Great Influenza,” to learn about one of the greatest pandemics in history: https://amzn.to/2Ght1mzTune in to find out how this disease may be related to 5G technology, how the outbreak will affect the world economy, and reports of expert analysis, claiming that this virus could be a bio-weapon or even a botched vaccine experiment.

The situation in China with the coronavirus is accelerating rapidly, and China’s disinformation, the propaganda machine is struggling to keep up.

New information is being leaked and it is painting a very grim picture, revealing the true death toll, and the extreme measures the government is taking to try and contain the disease.

RESOURCES
Make sure that you are prepared for whatever may happen, and follow this link to purchase your n95 masks before they disappear: https://amzn.to/36sx7mw

Also, follow this link if you’d like to read the amazing book “The Great Influenza,” to learn about one of the greatest pandemics in history: https://amzn.to/2Ght1mz
Keywords
vaccine5gzach drewzach drew showcoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy