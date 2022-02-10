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INSULTING YOUR INTELLIGENCE: The Ever Changing Narrative About COVID Vaccine Efficacy
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629 views • February 10, 2022
Watch this short video to see the weasel lies spouted by Biden, the government and the medical establishment.
It would be laughable - if the subject wasn't so deadly.
It would be laughable - if the subject wasn't so deadly.
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