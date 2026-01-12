Dahmer Cover-Up, Priest Pedos, ICE OUT, False Flags, 7 Oct, Punishing Germany, War, Venezuela, MFL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RR 2026-01-08 #250
Resistance Rising #250: 08 January 2026
Topic list:
* “The Dahmer Case”
* The Priest Pedophile Shuffle: FOR DEMONS THAT RAPE HANDICAPPED CHILDREN.
* ICE OUT MINN!!!! A WOMAN IS DEAD!!!!!
* President Buffoon: caricature of what the JESUIT Machine says “the Right” is.
* JESUIT “Congressional Chaplain” 666 Conroy “prays” for Freemason Catholic Congressperson Steve Scalise.
* The 1-2 False Flag Punch EXPLAINED: Big In, Little Out
* THE BISHOP
* What got Jacobo Arbenz targeted by Catholics In Action nearly a CENTURY before?
* “On This Day...7 October 1950.”
* What was the cause of the “Korean Conflict”? Who was responsible for this war after a war??
* The VICIOUS punishment of Germany during WWII: who was behind it?
* Winston Churchill’s “dehousing” policy of German civilians.
* Ferdinand Foch
* Revisiting the Hypocritic Oath
* JOHNNY WAS WRONG! HERE IS THE PROOF THAT NICOLAS MADURA HAS BEEN BLACK-BAGGED.
* Has Shawn Ryan proven that Dan Crenshaw has become a multi-millionaire via insider trading?
* When homosexual and women “advocacy groups” are surprisingly malignant towards their constituencies.
* The far-Left NFL pushing RACE, RACE, RACE.
* The Mission (1986): gaslighting Catholic Communism.
SUPPORT JOHNNY!
(and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS
ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN
THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Catch Johnny’s live
broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci
Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:
·
Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
·
Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising
·
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/
·
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci
CONNECT WITH
JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
Resistance Rising
on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh
The Flying Monkey’s
Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5