Dahmer Cover-Up, Priest Pedos, ICE OUT, False Flags, 7 Oct, Punishing Germany, War, Venezuela, MFL
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
13 views • 22 hours ago

RR 2026-01-08 #250

Resistance Rising #250: 08 January 2026

 

Topic list:
* “The Dahmer Case”
* The Priest Pedophile Shuffle: FOR DEMONS THAT RAPE HANDICAPPED CHILDREN.
* ICE OUT MINN!!!! A WOMAN IS DEAD!!!!!
* President Buffoon: caricature of what the JESUIT Machine says “the Right” is.
* JESUIT “Congressional Chaplain” 666 Conroy “prays” for Freemason Catholic Congressperson Steve Scalise.
* The 1-2 False Flag Punch EXPLAINED: Big In, Little Out
* THE BISHOP
* What got Jacobo Arbenz targeted by Catholics In Action nearly a CENTURY before?
* “On This Day...7 October 1950.”
* What was the cause of the “Korean Conflict”? Who was responsible for this war after a war??
* The VICIOUS punishment of Germany during WWII: who was behind it?
* Winston Churchill’s “dehousing” policy of German civilians.
* Ferdinand Foch
* Revisiting the Hypocritic Oath
* JOHNNY WAS WRONG! HERE IS THE PROOF THAT NICOLAS MADURA HAS BEEN BLACK-BAGGED.
* Has Shawn Ryan proven that Dan Crenshaw has become a multi-millionaire via insider trading?
* When homosexual and women “advocacy groups” are surprisingly malignant towards their constituencies.
* The far-Left NFL pushing RACE, RACE, RACE.
* The Mission (1986): gaslighting Catholic Communism.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

Keywords
false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
