Dahmer Cover-Up, Priest Pedos, ICE OUT, False Flags, 7 Oct, Punishing Germany, War, Venezuela, MFL

RR 2026-01-08 #250

Resistance Rising #250: 08 January 2026

Topic list:

* “The Dahmer Case”

* The Priest Pedophile Shuffle: FOR DEMONS THAT RAPE HANDICAPPED CHILDREN.

* ICE OUT MINN!!!! A WOMAN IS DEAD!!!!!

* President Buffoon: caricature of what the JESUIT Machine says “the Right” is.

* JESUIT “Congressional Chaplain” 666 Conroy “prays” for Freemason Catholic Congressperson Steve Scalise.

* The 1-2 False Flag Punch EXPLAINED: Big In, Little Out

* THE BISHOP

* What got Jacobo Arbenz targeted by Catholics In Action nearly a CENTURY before?

* “On This Day...7 October 1950.”

* What was the cause of the “Korean Conflict”? Who was responsible for this war after a war??

* The VICIOUS punishment of Germany during WWII: who was behind it?

* Winston Churchill’s “dehousing” policy of German civilians.

* Ferdinand Foch

* Revisiting the Hypocritic Oath

* JOHNNY WAS WRONG! HERE IS THE PROOF THAT NICOLAS MADURA HAS BEEN BLACK-BAGGED.

* Has Shawn Ryan proven that Dan Crenshaw has become a multi-millionaire via insider trading?

* When homosexual and women “advocacy groups” are surprisingly malignant towards their constituencies.

* The far-Left NFL pushing RACE, RACE, RACE.

* The Mission (1986): gaslighting Catholic Communism.

