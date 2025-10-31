BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Tesla & The Cabbage Patch Kids | Tartaria & The Reset of 1776 | The Book
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
116 views • 1 day ago

The following podcast contains a few extracts from each chapter of my book, Tesla & The Cabbage Patch Kids, which was published in August 2024. It explores the lost empire of Tartaria and the role that Nikola Tesla played within the re-emergence of their lost or suppressed technology. It also delves into the Cabbage Patch Babies, Repopulation Postcards and The Orphan Train Movement.


My book is available on Amazon, link below, and signed copies can be purchased directly from me.

I hope you enjoy this brief insight into my work and please do not hesitate to contact me if you would like any additional information, or wish to share your research and thoughts.


Guy - [email protected]


https://www.amazon.co.uk/Tesla-Cabbage-Patch-Kids-Exploring/dp/B0DGDNBSXP/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&dib_tag=se&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.hV6aZy9HWgdrlHckDGq3KGOIe0fCuKK3Q9s2WDRAAYt_ORG5qkwkwDDWQ_-mRAHs8KRevnXfCOC5kpSXwsKCoQpZ3r98ZhMEjzIeyFzNlyVASjmVy11oxbyYmSiTgymXlO6eXaKi4K-Dwu2cqJ73S9XnMb_TtrI-GkbACpGvOkw.BLT84vMIKrGKvXw8TnOgLiWSE4P4b1ZFN9R3nHZksmw&qid=1729149448&sr=8-1#customerReviews


#tartaria #tartarianarchitecture #nikolatesla #cabbagepatchbabies #repopulation #worldsfair #starforts



Shared from and subscribe to:

Tesla & The Cabbage Patch Kids

https://www.youtube.com/@teslaandthecabbagepatchkids/videos

nikola teslatartariastarfortsworlds fairrepopulationtartarian architecturecabbage patch babies
