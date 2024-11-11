Russian soldiers evacuated civilians from the liberated city of Selidovo in the DPR, despite ongoing shelling by Ukrainian militants

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces evacuated civilians from the liberated city of Selidovo in the DPR, despite ongoing shelling by Ukrainian militants even during the evacuation process.
Cynthia... Sad tragedy, yesterday I posted a video also from Selidovo where Ukrainian militants killed 2 elderly people waiting on benches nearby to be evacuated. Waiting too early before the Russian evac unit arrived. https://www.brighteon.com/03599322-731b-49c9-abb0-e8629417a4bb
Adding better news:
❗️Chay Bowes: The Ukrainian military surrender rate increased by 8 times since Trump's victory
In the period from November 6 to November 11, an 8-fold increase in the number of cases of surrender of Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen was recorded, compared to statistics before November 5.
@AussieCossack