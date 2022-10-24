James Corbett on The Free Thought Project

SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/tftp-qaeda/





James Corbett has long covered important issues from 9/11 Truth and false flag terror to the Big Brother police state, eugenics, geopolitics, the central banking fraud and more. On this week's podcast, we take an eye-opening look into his epic three-part documentary series, False Flags: The Secret History of Al Qaeda. The trilogy is a jaw-dropping deep dive into the decades-long history of the West's intervention in Africa and the Middle East, which eventually led up to the creation of Al-Qaeda. We discuss how these pieces on the global chessboard have been moved to usher in a new dystopia in which freedom-loving citizens are considered the new "enemy of the state." We also examine how this entire police and military state which has risen up since 9/11, will be turned inward to target those who will not comply with the state's total control system.







This is a podcast you do not want to miss.