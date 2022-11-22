Create New Account
Farmer Family Exposes Corrupt Attorney General[s] & Judges
242 views
A Warrior Calls
Published 7 days ago |

Monday, November 21st, 2022 Live Stream - Part 2Guests: John and Debra Peters


See also previous interview on Sept 1st, 2022 'We Cannot Fail' at 55:30 min mark:

https://www.brighteon.com/c809f88b-2177-40b3-b5f2-3241aa3707e0


**WE NEED EVERYONE TO DOWNLOAD & SEND TO ALL PUBLIC SERVANTS

The Final Notice below is to demand restoration of property (i.e., their children who are being trafficked) for Christine Wall & Chris Lee, Dale Richardson and Pam Deol;


Go to www.awarriorcalls.com and scroll down until you see this heading in red: EMERGENCY ALERT REQUIRING YOUR HELP…

1) Download FINAL NOTICE (https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/Notice.Trespass.October.17th.2022.pdf).

2) Download 400 email addresses to send to politicians to battle this evil. (download word document at www.awarriorcalls.com)

WE THANK EVERYONE SO MUCH FOR PUTTING THESE PEOPLE ON NOTICE.


corruptionmilitaryvaccinationsfreemanfederal reservepolicecommon lawnwoattorney generaljusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral banksa warrior callscourt filingsfarmer peters

