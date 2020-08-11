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MICROCHIP INVENTOR WARNS NOT TO TAKE IT!
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391 views • August 11, 2020
A project engineer who made the microchip that may soon be implemented along with the covid vaccine WARNS US NOT TO TAKE IT. Please listen carefully to his story and his message in this video.. After watching, please share also to save lives. God bless!
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