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Value for Value - A Medium of Exchange is NOT Needed - Goodbye Money?
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24 views • July 07, 2021
The Entity Revolution
Value is traded directly for Value; P2P
A medium of exchange is no longer needed.
The Language of Value: Chapter 11 The Entity Revolution
Our opportunity to trade value directly for value; freedom. There is no need for a medium of exchange.
The Language of Value
by Virginia Robertson
Business Expert Press, Publisher
Chapter 11 Overview
[email protected]
#economics #information #currency #cryptocurrency #blockchain #data #freedom #trade #liberty #barter #crypto #itembanc #money #value
Value is traded directly for Value; P2P
A medium of exchange is no longer needed.
The Language of Value: Chapter 11 The Entity Revolution
Our opportunity to trade value directly for value; freedom. There is no need for a medium of exchange.
The Language of Value
by Virginia Robertson
Business Expert Press, Publisher
Chapter 11 Overview
[email protected]
#economics #information #currency #cryptocurrency #blockchain #data #freedom #trade #liberty #barter #crypto #itembanc #money #value
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