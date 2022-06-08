© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Wisdom Directs A Righteous Leader.
Proverbs 8:15-16 (NIV).
15 By me kings reign
and rulers issue decrees that are just;
16 by me princes govern,
and nobles—all who rule on earth.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Righteous rulers of the earth, rule with Wisdom.
They are rarely found.
They shine as leaders.
They are appreciated and covered by fervent prayers.
https://pc1.tiny.us/y39perr6
#kings #reign #rulers #issue #decrees #just #princes #govern #nobles #rule #earth #wisdom