Israel: Dozens of US refueling aircraft land at Ben Gurion airport

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Dozens of US refueling aircraft land at Ben Gurion airport (video from yesterday)
Footage from today shows a fleet of aerial tankers arriving in Tel Aviv. The message is unmistakable: Washington is refueling for a long fight – or a big one.
Their arrival in Tel Aviv comes as Trump tells reporters he's willing to wait "a couple of days" for Iran's response in negotiations.
"If I can save war by waiting a couple of days… I think it's a great thing to do."
Wait a couple of days – while bombers refuel.