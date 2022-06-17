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SBU KILLED A MAN RIGHT BEFORE MY EYES⚡️
I continue to tell you about the crimes of the Ukrainian security forces. And today you will learn the story of the clergyman Feofan, who became a victim of Ukrainian punishers in the Mariupol department of the SBU. A man was killed in front of his eyes, and he himself was subjected to cruel treatment.