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Is This Trumps "Secret" Army & Potatohead Creates "Precrime" Division Of DHS - You Are Cancelled
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143 views • May 21, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Pentagon secret army - https://welovetrump.com/2021/05/19/exposed-the-pentagons-secret-army-of-60000-that-congress-did-not-know-about/
Mockingbird still in play - https://allnewspipeline.com/Operation_Mockingbird_Still_At_Play.php
Vaccine is creating the variants - https://rairfoundation.com/bombshell-nobel-prize-winner-reveals-covid-vaccine-is-creating-variants/
Liberals are seriously fucking deranged - https://flagandcross.com/san-francisco-law-legalizing-shoplifting-forces-closure-of-small-stores-leaving-residents-without/
Lefties are sick demons - https://twitter.com/caelisangelus/status/1394595078040064001
Frontline doctors try to stop vaxx for kids - https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/frontline-news/americas-frontline-doctors-files-motion-for-temporary-restraining-order-against-use-of-covid-vaccine-in-children%0A
fauci lied about HCQ - https://thebl.tv/politics/dr-fauci-is-guilty-of-hundreds-of-thousands-of-deaths-for-interfering-with-hydroxychloroquine-use-says-medical-expert.html
fauci lied about children and AIDS - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79965/in-1983-dr-fauci-deceptively-attempted-to-link-aids-to-children-and.html
Remember fauci warned us - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8188429/Dr-Fauci-revealed-fears-surprise-outbreak-three-YEARS-pandemic.html
Is communism coming to America - https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/05/19/5-reasons-to-believe-communism-might-be-coming-to-america-n1447943
Potatohead creates new arm of the law - https://www.activistpost.com/2021/05/total-tyranny-well-all-be-targeted-under-the-governments-new-precrime-program.html
DHS new over reach - https://www.dhs.gov/news/2021/05/11/dhs-creates-new-center-prevention-programs-and-partnerships-and-additional-efforts
Spying on soldiers social media - https://nypost.com/2021/05/18/pentagon-to-surveil-military-personnels-social-media/
Potatohead insults the troops - https://twitter.com/JoMichigan1/status/1395114995235631106
Potatohead has Jeb please clap moment - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=187YtnWtArk
No one is dying in India - https://www.bitchute.com/video/iXtz0EUZlGJ7/
Transgender male to join womens tour - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/transgender-male-golfer-wants-to-play-on-lpga-tour/
Idiot tries to break into MMA fighters car - https://www.rt.com/sport/524166-ufc-derrick-lewis-car-thief/
Meanwhile in russia, women kills husband with her ass - https://nypost.com/2021/05/19/russian-woman-reportedly-suffocated-husband-to-death-with-her-butt/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1394754940568883200
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Behind on child support, owe back taxes? Learn how to get rid of that debt - https://aimlessnews.com/DissolveYourDebt
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Pentagon secret army - https://welovetrump.com/2021/05/19/exposed-the-pentagons-secret-army-of-60000-that-congress-did-not-know-about/
Mockingbird still in play - https://allnewspipeline.com/Operation_Mockingbird_Still_At_Play.php
Vaccine is creating the variants - https://rairfoundation.com/bombshell-nobel-prize-winner-reveals-covid-vaccine-is-creating-variants/
Liberals are seriously fucking deranged - https://flagandcross.com/san-francisco-law-legalizing-shoplifting-forces-closure-of-small-stores-leaving-residents-without/
Lefties are sick demons - https://twitter.com/caelisangelus/status/1394595078040064001
Frontline doctors try to stop vaxx for kids - https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/frontline-news/americas-frontline-doctors-files-motion-for-temporary-restraining-order-against-use-of-covid-vaccine-in-children%0A
fauci lied about HCQ - https://thebl.tv/politics/dr-fauci-is-guilty-of-hundreds-of-thousands-of-deaths-for-interfering-with-hydroxychloroquine-use-says-medical-expert.html
fauci lied about children and AIDS - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79965/in-1983-dr-fauci-deceptively-attempted-to-link-aids-to-children-and.html
Remember fauci warned us - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8188429/Dr-Fauci-revealed-fears-surprise-outbreak-three-YEARS-pandemic.html
Is communism coming to America - https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/05/19/5-reasons-to-believe-communism-might-be-coming-to-america-n1447943
Potatohead creates new arm of the law - https://www.activistpost.com/2021/05/total-tyranny-well-all-be-targeted-under-the-governments-new-precrime-program.html
DHS new over reach - https://www.dhs.gov/news/2021/05/11/dhs-creates-new-center-prevention-programs-and-partnerships-and-additional-efforts
Spying on soldiers social media - https://nypost.com/2021/05/18/pentagon-to-surveil-military-personnels-social-media/
Potatohead insults the troops - https://twitter.com/JoMichigan1/status/1395114995235631106
Potatohead has Jeb please clap moment - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=187YtnWtArk
No one is dying in India - https://www.bitchute.com/video/iXtz0EUZlGJ7/
Transgender male to join womens tour - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/transgender-male-golfer-wants-to-play-on-lpga-tour/
Idiot tries to break into MMA fighters car - https://www.rt.com/sport/524166-ufc-derrick-lewis-car-thief/
Meanwhile in russia, women kills husband with her ass - https://nypost.com/2021/05/19/russian-woman-reportedly-suffocated-husband-to-death-with-her-butt/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1394754940568883200
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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