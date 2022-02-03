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These 2009 comments ring true in these scamdemic times- Audience reaction to Autism Made in the U.S.A. premiere
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20 views • February 03, 2022
Director Gary Null asked audience members to comment after watching the documentary Autism Made in the U.S.A.
There seems to be a concern that the public is getting scammed...by the government, the doctors, the schools, the marketers and people that are profiting.
So public health gone awry isn't new?
-from the archives of Gary Null
There seems to be a concern that the public is getting scammed...by the government, the doctors, the schools, the marketers and people that are profiting.
So public health gone awry isn't new?
-from the archives of Gary Null
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