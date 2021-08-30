Tucker Carlson August 30, 2021

So the mission is over and Americans were left behind. The U.S. has a bad habit of starting wars based on lies, wreaking havoc and destruction, and, then, in the end, leaving the nations they invaded a complete and total disaster zone. What we did in Vietnam with Agent Orange, we repeated in the Middle East with depleted uranium. American lives mean nothing to the ruling elite. The only thing that matters is profit. ALL wars are economic in nature.



The deliberate destruction of the U.S. which we all witnessing around us each day make us wonder who is actually making the decisions behind the scenes. It certainly isn’t Joe Biden and his motley crew of screw-ups reliving their high school drama class productions. The idiots they trot out for these press briefings are scared to death—you can see it in their demeanor. They don’t respond to questions because they don’t have any answers. They expect the adoring media to fawn at their feet and stop asking tough questions and just go along with the incompetence from the political ruling class.



The excuse that the Biden misadministration didn’t realize that the Afghan government would collapse is ridiculous. The same thing happened in Vietnam. The fake nation of South Vietnam—which Edward Lansdale and his cronies at CIA created—collapsed like a house of cards after the withdrawal of American troops. The precedent was there in front of all those “geniuses” in D.C. Don’t they know the history of their own country? Of course they do, they just don’t give a damn. Their agenda is Smash, Grab and Run. The gangsters in charge of America are no better than looters and cowards.