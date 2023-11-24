NATO & KYIV Froze In FEAR: RUSSIA Has Accumulated Tens Of Thousands Of Missiles For Decisive Strike

On the night of November 22, an air alert sounded throughout the Kyiv region, which did not stop for several hours. As it turned out, the Ukrainian air defense recorded an approaching swarm of 'Geranium' kamikaze drones. Later, eyewitnesses began to report a series of explosions in Kyiv and nearby settlements. The fact that Russian drones managed to hit all targets is also evidenced by the SMS messages that Ukrainian citizens began to receive from the Kyiv authorities. In these messages, the Ukrainian authorities urge citizens not to shoot on mobile phones the flight of Russian missiles and kamikaze drones, as these frames can give the enemy the exact location of the Ukrainian air defense systems..........

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN