🔥 'Less than a child… the man is a loon' - Jeffrey Sachs demolishes Trump’s war chaos, clip

🔥 'Less than a child… the man is a loon' — Sachs demolishes Trump’s war chaos

Renowned US economist Jeffrey Sachs tore into Trump’s handling of his war, saying the US has dragged the world into a disaster — and is now begging others to fix it.

💬 “We have trapped the entire world in a disaster to the point where Mr. Trump is appealing to China to come bail us out … threatening NATO, ‘if you don't help us, then you're going to be in dire trouble’.”

❓ And the solution? Brutally simple:

💬 “Trump and Netanyahu [should] go home and just shut up for a while… All they're doing is creating murder… leveling countries and threatening the whole world economy for nothing.”

💬 “His dream of 40 years… The man is a madman — we have to say it honestly,” Sachs blasted Netanyahu, calling out his decades-long war obsession.









@geopolitics_prime