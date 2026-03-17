🔥 'Less than a child… the man is a loon' - Jeffrey Sachs demolishes Trump’s war chaos, clip

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🔥 'Less than a child… the man is a loon' — Sachs demolishes Trump’s war chaos
Renowned US economist Jeffrey Sachs tore into Trump’s handling of his war, saying the US has dragged the world into a disaster — and is now begging others to fix it.
💬 “We have trapped the entire world in a disaster to the point where Mr. Trump is appealing to China to come bail us out … threatening NATO, ‘if you don't help us, then you're going to be in dire trouble’.”
❓ And the solution? Brutally simple:
💬 “Trump and Netanyahu [should] go home and just shut up for a while… All they're doing is creating murder… leveling countries and threatening the whole world economy for nothing.”
💬 “His dream of 40 years… The man is a madman — we have to say it honestly,” Sachs blasted Netanyahu, calling out his decades-long war obsession.
@geopolitics_prime