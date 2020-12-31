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COVID 19 Mainstream media and Governments - 001 puppets
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66 views • December 31, 2020
The fact that mainstream media are puppets is becoming more obvious each day,
to the point where it is almost embarrassing - how can anyone trust them?
Bottom line - they are little more than a programming tool being used on all of us.
to the point where it is almost embarrassing - how can anyone trust them?
Bottom line - they are little more than a programming tool being used on all of us.
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